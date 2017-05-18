Photo by​ Vernon Maxwell

It’s been quite a bit of time since we last heard from Liars, but it looks the art punks are ready to make 2017 their comeback year. The band has announced that its follow-up to 2014’s Mess is set for an August release via Mute.

Many of the album’s details are still forthcoming, but we do know the band’s mastermind Angus Andrew recorded the effort in his home country of Australia. He apparently did it without the help of Aaron Hemphill, as it’s been revealed he recently amicably left the band.

Andrew has been teasing the impending release via a series of cryptic social media posts. Liars’ YouTube page has also been updated with five teaser videos, each with the hashtag #TFCF in their description. The teasers each feature a snippet of new, instrumental material, and their titles spell out the word “THEME.” Is TFCF the title of the upcoming album? Or is it Theme, and then three other words? We’ll have to wait to find out, but check out the five teaser tunes in the YouTube playlist below.

With the departure of Hemphill, Andrew will be debut a new live lineup on Liars’ upcoming tour. It’s unclear if that means drummer Julian Gross will accompany Liars or not. Find their complete tour schedule below.

Liars 2017 Tour Dates:

08/05 – London, UK @ VISIONS Festival

08/07- Primosten, HR @ Superuho Festival

08/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Conges Annules

08/12-14 -Sardinia, IT @ Here I Stay

08/18 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Pop-Kultur Festival

09/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Indie Rocks Festival

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw