Live Nation’s Festival Passport gives fans access to over 90 music festivals for one-time $799 fee

​​The ever-quickening consolidation of major music festivals by just a few major corporations is seen by many as a blight. They argue it leads to standardized and repetitive lineups and the damaging of independent music. Well, at least for 2017, it also leads to the opportunity for cheap as hell tickets, as Live Nation has just rolled out its Festival Passport.

Priced at just $799, the Passport provides GA entrance to any of Live Nation’s over 90 festivals worldwide. Considering tickets to Live Nation-owned events Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza are priced at $349.50 and $335, respectively, before fees, the extra hundred bucks to get into 88 other festivals isn’t too shabby. Some of the big-name festivals included in the promotion are Austin City Limits, Electric Daisy Carnival, Governors Ball, Forecastle, and Sasquatch!, along with European juggernauts like Rock Werchter, Reading and Leeds, Way Out West, Isle of Wight, Parklife, Lollapalooza’s Berlin and Paris editions, and tons more.

What’s that? Lollapalooza is sold out, you say? Doesn’t matter with the Festival Passport, as it’s a guaranteed entry regardless of the event’s ticket availability. All you have to do is show up to will call with your personalized Festival Passport, show them your ID, and get a wristband. The only reason you have to reach out in advance is to confirm any camping passes included with a festival’s GA tickets, in which case you have to contact Live Nation at least two weeks before the event.

Only 1,000 of these exclusive Passports will be made available and customers are only allowed to purchase one, nontransferable Festival Passport, which will be linked to the buyer’s name. They go on sale May 22nd at 10:00 am PT at FestivalPassport.com. Find a complete list of participating events below.

Austin City Limits Music Festival

Barcelona Beach Festival

Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Camp Bisco

CBC Music Festival

Center of Gravity Festival

Chasing Summer Music Festival

Chicago Open Air

Citadel Festival

Community Festival

Contact Winter Music Festival

Copenhell

Countdown NYE

Country LakeShake

Creamfields

Creamfields Steel Yard

Crystal Coast Music Festival

DCODE Festival

Down the Rabbit Hole

Download Festival

Download Festival Paris

Download Festival Spain

Dreams Music Festival

Dreamstate San Francisco

Electric Daisy Carnival

Electric Daisy Carnival

Electric Forest Festival

Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival

Escape Halloween

Faster Horses Country Music Festival

Field Trip Music & Arts Festival

Findings Festival

Firenze Rocks Festival

Forecastle Festival

Free Press Summer Festival

FVDED in the Park

Glasgow Summer Sessions

Governors Ball Music Festival

Graspop Metal Meeting

HARD Summer Music Festival

Heartland Festival

I Love Techno Europe

Independent Days Festival

Jamboree in the Hills

Latitude Festival

Leeds Festival

Lollapalooza Berlin

Lollapalooza Chicago

Lollapalooza Paris

Lovebox Festival

Lowlands Festival

Main Square Festival

Music Midtown

Nocturnal Wonderland

North Sea Jazz Festival

Ohana Festival

One Love Music Festival

Paradiso Festival

Parklife

Popaganda Music Festival

Reading Festival

Rock am Ring

Rock im Park

Rock im Pott

Rock Werchter

Roots Picnic

Route 91 Harvest

Sasquatch! Music Festival

Sloss Music & Arts Festival

Summerburst Göteborg

Summerburst Stockholm

The Falls Music & Arts Festival

The Isle of Wight Festival

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

The Peach Music Festival

The Warehouse Project

Trackside Music Festival

TRNSMT Festival

TW Classic

V Festival

Voodoo Music + Arts Festival

Watershed Music Festival

Way Out West

We Are Electric Weekender

Werchter Boutique

Wilderness Festival

Wireless Festival Germany

Wireless Festival England

Woo-Hah! Festival