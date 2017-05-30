Lollapalooza reveals 2017 aftershows

Lollapalooza has announced a bevy of official pre-parties and aftershows taking place in Chicago during the festival weekend.

Of the 57 announced shows, highlights include: Ryan Adams with The Districts, Liam Gallagher, Spoon with CRX, Mac DeMarco, The Shins, Tegan and Sara, Crystal Castles, Royal Blood with White Reaper, Live, Warpaint, Car Seat Headrest, Cloud Nothings, Phantogram, Kaytranada with Kweku Collins, Whitney with Kevin Devine, Sylvan Esso with Flock of Dimes, Banks with The Japanese House, Little Dragon, Alvvays, San Fermin, The Drums, Taylor Bennett, and PUP, among others.

The full list of shows and ticketing information can be found here. Also check out the poster below.

Lollapalooza takes place August 3rd-6th in Chicago’s Grant Park, featuring Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Lorde, Muse, The Killers, Blink-182, The xx, Justice, Run the Jewels, Migos, Cage the Elephant, and more. Check out our breakdown of the lineup.