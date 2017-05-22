Lorde had herself a busy weekend promoting her new album, Melodrama. On Saturday, she appeared at LA’s KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta and overcame technical difficulties to deliver one of the day’s best sets. On Sunday, she made her way to Vegas for an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards. The New Zealand indie songstress opted to showcase her album’s lead single, “Green Light”, with the stage repurposed to look like a karaoke lounge.

Melodrama, Lorde’s sophomore follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine, is out June 16th. For more, check out “Liability”, “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite”.

Click here to see more performances from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.