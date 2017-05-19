Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Lorde reveals Melodrama tracklist

Pure Heroine follow-up arrives in June

by
on May 19, 2017, 12:10am
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores

Since debuting “Green Light” in early March, Lorde has been promoting her upcoming album, Melodrama, at a rapid pace. She subsequently shared a second single, “Liability”, played Saturday Night Live, and then hit the stage at Coachella where she debuted two more tracks, “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite”. Now, the New Zealand singer has revealed the album’s full 11-song tracklist.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival).

Melodrama Tracklist:
01. Green Light
02. Sober
03. Homemade Dynamite
04. The Louvre
05. Liability
06. Hard Feelings/Loveless
07. Sober II (Melodrama)
08. Writer in the Dark
09. Supercut
10. Liability (Reprise)
11. Perfect Places

Melodrama, the follow-up to Lorde’s 2013 smash Pure Heroine, is out June 16th. Below, revisit the video for “Green Light”:

Previous Story
Album Review: Jlin – Black Origami
No comments
More Stories