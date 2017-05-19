Lorde reveals Melodrama tracklist

Photo by Philip Cosores

Since debuting “Green Light” in early March, Lorde has been promoting her upcoming album, Melodrama, at a rapid pace. She subsequently shared a second single, “Liability”, played Saturday Night Live, and then hit the stage at Coachella where she debuted two more tracks, “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite”. Now, the New Zealand singer has revealed the album’s full 11-song tracklist.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival).

MELODRAMA tracklist // out JUNE 16 pic.twitter.com/Jp1BUS8pqf — Lorde (@lorde) May 18, 2017

Melodrama Tracklist:

01. Green Light

02. Sober

03. Homemade Dynamite

04. The Louvre

05. Liability

06. Hard Feelings/Loveless

07. Sober II (Melodrama)

08. Writer in the Dark

09. Supercut

10. Liability (Reprise)

11. Perfect Places

Melodrama, the follow-up to Lorde’s 2013 smash Pure Heroine, is out June 16th. Below, revisit the video for “Green Light”: