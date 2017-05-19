Lorde reveals Melodrama tracklist

Photo by Philip Cosores
Since debuting “Green Light” in early March, Lorde has been promoting her upcoming album, Melodrama, at a rapid pace. She subsequently shared a second single, “Liability”, played Saturday Night Live, and then hit the stage at Coachella where she debuted two more tracks, “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite”. Now, the New Zealand singer has revealed the album’s full 11-song tracklist.
(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival).
Melodrama Tracklist:
01. Green Light
02. Sober
03. Homemade Dynamite
04. The Louvre
05. Liability
06. Hard Feelings/Loveless
07. Sober II (Melodrama)
08. Writer in the Dark
09. Supercut
10. Liability (Reprise)
11. Perfect Places
Melodrama, the follow-up to Lorde’s 2013 smash Pure Heroine, is out June 16th. Below, revisit the video for “Green Light”: