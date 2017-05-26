Photos by David Brendan Hall and Philip Cosores

​​Though it was technically released in the spring, Lorde’s latest smash “Green Light” is making a strong case for Song of the Summer 2017. As if you could mess with perfection, the hot track has today received a bit of an overhaul courtesy of electro-funk masters Chromeo.

The Montreal duo remove the single’s undeniable piano hook, replacing it with their familiar brand of funked up bass. It adds a bit of ’70s lightness to the heavy dance tune, keeping things a touch more playful than the original. That goes double for P-Thugg’s vocoder modulated backing vocals on the second verse.

Take a listen below.

“Green Light” is the lead single from Lorde’s highly anticipated Pure Heroine follow-up, Melodrama, due out June 16th.

Melodrama Tracklist:

01. Green Light

02. Sober

03. Homemade Dynamite

04. The Louvre

05. Liability

06. Hard Feelings/Loveless

07. Sober II (Melodrama)

08. Writer in the Dark

09. Supercut

10. Liability (Reprise)

11. Perfect Places