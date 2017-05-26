Menu
Lorde shares Chromeo’s remix of “Green Light” — listen

The Melodrama hit gets a funky remix from the Montreal dance rock duo

by
on May 26, 2017, 11:11am
Photos by David Brendan Hall and Philip Cosores

​​Though it was technically released in the spring, Lorde’s latest smash “Green Light” is making a strong case for Song of the Summer 2017. As if you could mess with perfection, the hot track has today received a bit of an overhaul courtesy of electro-funk masters Chromeo.

The Montreal duo remove the single’s undeniable piano hook, replacing it with their familiar brand of funked up bass. It adds a bit of ’70s lightness to the heavy dance tune, keeping things a touch more playful than the original. That goes double for P-Thugg’s vocoder modulated backing vocals on the second verse.

Take a listen below.

“Green Light” is the lead single from Lorde’s highly anticipated Pure Heroine follow-up, Melodramadue out June 16th.

Melodrama Tracklist:
01. Green Light
02. Sober
03. Homemade Dynamite
04. The Louvre
05. Liability
06. Hard Feelings/Loveless
07. Sober II (Melodrama)
08. Writer in the Dark
09. Supercut
10. Liability (Reprise)
11. Perfect Places

