Louder Than Life reveals 2017 lineup: Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets of Rage, Incubus, and Mastodon

The fourth annual Louder Than Life Festival goes down September 30th and October 1st at Champions Park in Louisville, Kentucky. This year’s lineup, revealed today, boasts Ozzy Osbourne with Zakk Wylde, Prophets of Rage, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Mastodon, Rise Against, Gojira, Eagles of Death Metal, Stone Sour, Thrice, Steel Panther, Five Finger Death Punch, and more.

Additionally, the festival will feature a selection of award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and local gourmet fare.

Single-day and two-day tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2nd at Noon ET.