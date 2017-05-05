Mac DeMarco releases new album This Old Dog: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores

Mac DeMarco has released his new album, This Old Dog, today. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in its entirety down below.

The 13-track collection serves as DeMarco’s third proper full-length and follows 2014’s Salad Days and the 2015 “mini-LP” Another One. Due through Captured tracks, it was written just before the jizz jazzer made his cross-country move from Queens to Los Angeles. This period of transition ended up drastically impacting his songwriting process.

“I realized that moving to a new city and starting a new life takes time,” he said in a statement. “Usually I just write, record, and put it out; no problem. But this time, I wrote them and they sat. When that happens, you really get to know the songs. It was a different vibe.”

“This record has a lot to do with my family and my life right now and the way I’m feeling,” the DeMarco elaborated further on the LP, which was mainly recorded with acoustic guitar and synthesizers. “One of the main goals for this record was trying to make sure I retained some kind of realness. That’s the bottom line.”

In his review of the album, our own Ryan Meaney writes, “This is Mac DeMarco at his most raw, his love letter to a family he never quite had. Hopefully, listeners can see past the antics and recognize what a deep place this music is coming from.”

This Old Dog Artwork:



This Old Dog Tracklist:

01. My Old Man

02. This Old Dog

03. Baby You’re Out

04. For the First Time

05. One Another

06. Still Beating

07. Sister

08. Dreams From Yesterday

09. A Wolf Who Wears Sheeps Clothes

10. One More Love Song

11. On the Level

12. Moonlight on the River

13. Watching Him Fade Away