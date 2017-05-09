Maggie Rogers, the overnight sensation discovered by Pharrell Williams, appeared on Corden back in March to perform her breakout single “Alaska”. On Monday, the singer-songwriter returned to the late-night circuit to treat the Late Night with Seth Meyers crowd to the same catchy folk-pop tune.
Draped in a long coat, Rogers weightlessly bounced about the stage, her effervescent spirit mirroring the bubbly hit track. Catch the replay on NBC’s website.
“Alaska” is taken from her debut EP, Now That The Light is Fading, out now through Capitol Records. In support, Rogers has lined up a lengthy summer tour packed with festival appearances and a few headlining dates along the day.
Maggie Rogers 2017 Tour Dates:
06/15-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/21 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
06/23-25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
06/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/11-12 – Grimstad, NO @ Skral Festival
07/13-15 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/14-16 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/23 – Victoria, AU @ Corner Hotel
07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
07/25 – Marrickville, AU @ Factory Theatre
07/26- Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/04-05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/12-13 – San Fransisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Watch Rogers’ video for “Alaska”: