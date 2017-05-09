Maggie Rogers, the overnight sensation discovered by Pharrell Williams, appeared on Corden back in March to perform her breakout single “Alaska”. On Monday, the singer-songwriter returned to the late-night circuit to treat the Late Night with Seth Meyers crowd to the same catchy folk-pop tune.

Draped in a long coat, Rogers weightlessly bounced about the stage, her effervescent spirit mirroring the bubbly hit track. Catch the replay on NBC’s website.

“Alaska” is taken from her debut EP, Now That The Light is Fading, out now through Capitol Records. In support, Rogers has lined up a lengthy summer tour packed with festival appearances and a few headlining dates along the day.

Maggie Rogers 2017 Tour Dates:

06/15-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/21 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

06/23-25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

06/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/11-12 – Grimstad, NO @ Skral Festival

07/13-15 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/14-16 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/23 – Victoria, AU @ Corner Hotel

07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

07/25 – Marrickville, AU @ Factory Theatre

07/26- Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/04-05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/12-13 – San Fransisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Watch Rogers’ video for “Alaska”: