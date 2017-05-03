Marvel fans had to wait four years between the release of Iron Man and the formation of the Avengers. Thankfully, things work much faster in television, and it’s only taken Netflix half as long to get from Daredevil to this summer’s The Defenders. On August 18th, Marvel’s street-level heroes — Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — will finally come together to save New York City. As an early look at the highly anticipated team-up, Netflix has revealed the series’ first trailer.

(Read: Are Marvel’s Netflix Shows Better Than Their Movies?)

Up until this point, only Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple has connected the four Marvel/Netflix shows, but as the preview makes clear, Defenders will see all their worlds truly collide. Luke Cage’s Misty Knight (Simone Missick) appears in the very first scene, while Daredevil’s Stick (Scott Glenn) shows up to give the budding team a typically jeering pep talk. Even Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) from Iron Fist makes a brief appearance. It also looks like the resurrection of Elektra (Elodie Yung) will be a major plot point in the eight-episode run. Of course, she’s likely just a tool of the real villain, Sigourney Weaver’s mysterious Alexandra.

Oh, and because it’s a Marvel/Netflix production, you can bet your ass there’s a hallway fight scene. Check out the trailer, which is soundtracked by Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”, above.