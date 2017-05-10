This weekend, Melissa McCarthy takes her fifth turn hosting Saturday Night Live. As a preview of what’s ahead, NBC has released a promo of the actress singing West Side Story‘s “I Feel Pretty” as Sean Spicer. Initially clad in a pink top and floral dress, McCarthy prances across the SNL set to the hair and makeup room, where she’s transformed into her signature caricature. The performance doesn’t stop there, though. McCarthy, as Spicer, doesn’t miss a beat as she dances onto the stage.

It’s the latest and greatest spoof of the White House Press Secretary by the Gilmore Girls actress. Previously, she portrayed Spicer attacking the media with a Super Soaker water gun, questioned his deteriorating sanity, and skewered him for suggesting Hitler never used chemical weapons against his own people. During the latter performance, she even came dressed as the Easter Bunny.

Spicer recently gave the SNL writers and McCarthy ripe material to lampoon by literally hiding in the bushes from reporters who wanted to know why Trump had suddenly fired FBI Director James B. Comey.

HAIM will be serving as the musical guest during this week’s episode.