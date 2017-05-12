Photo by Nina Corcoran

A Walk with Love and Death is the Melvins first-ever double album, a project that pairs a proper Melvins release (Death) with a film score (Love) the band wrote for a short movie from Jesse Nieminen that shares a name with the double LP. The album is set for a July 7th release date via Ipecac Recordings, but the band just premiered “Christ Hammer” overas a preview of what’s to come.

“The name alone says it all,” Buzz Osborne says of the four-minute track, which oscillates between churning, gut-punched verses and a chorus that’s downright majestic. Listen to it below (via Loudwire).

Melvins will hit the road for 12 consecutive weeks this summer, with the band hitting up nearly every major North American city between July through October.

Watch an eerie trailer for the “A Walk With Love and Death” film below.