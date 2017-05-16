Menu
Metallica slay “Now That We’re Dead” on Colbert — watch

The heavy metal titans just kicked off their massive stadium tour

on May 16, 2017, 9:40am
Metallica just kicked off the North American leg of their massive stadium tour. Between a pair of New York City-area dates, the band made their way into Manhattan for an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The heavy metal legends continued their support of last year’s comeback LP, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, with a performance of the album’s standout track, “Now That We’re Dead”. Lead singer James Hetfield, sporting a black Motörhead t-shirt, set the tone for the ferocious evening, opening with the following warning: “If you want to live forever, then first you must die.” Check out the replay above.

Also worth checking out is Hetfield’s recent interview with Little Punk People:

