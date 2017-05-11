Mexico’s Corona Capital reveals massive 2017 lineup

Corona Capital, the annual music festival taking place in Mexico City, has revealed its 2017 lineup.

Foo Fighters and Green Day top the bill, alongside other formidable acts including PJ Harvey, The xx, Phoenix, alt-J, Grizzly Bear, The Shins, Mogwai, Japandroids, Sampha, and Angel Olsen.

Other confirmed acts include: Cage the Elephant, Cold War Kids, Metronomy, Elbow, Kehlani, Daughter, The Drums, Whitney, Wild Belle, Crystal Fighters, Grouplove, The Japanese House, and Cherry Glazerr, among others. See the lineup poster below.

Corona Capital goes down November 18th-19th in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale beginning May 17th and you can find more info here.