Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Mexico’s Corona Capital reveals massive 2017 lineup

Foo Fighters, Green Day, PJ Harvey, The xx, Phoenix, alt-J, Grizzly Bear, The Shins, and many more

by
on May 11, 2017, 10:25am
0 comments

Corona Capital, the annual music festival taking place in Mexico City, has revealed its 2017 lineup.

Foo Fighters and Green Day top the bill, alongside other formidable acts including PJ Harvey, The xx, Phoenix, alt-J, Grizzly Bear, The Shins, Mogwai, Japandroids, Sampha, and Angel Olsen.

Other confirmed acts include: Cage the Elephant, Cold War Kids, Metronomy, Elbow, Kehlani, Daughter, The Drums, Whitney, Wild Belle, Crystal Fighters, Grouplove, The Japanese House, and Cherry Glazerr, among others. See the lineup poster below.

Corona Capital goes down November 18th-19th in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale beginning May 17th and you can find more info here.

corona capital 2017 Mexicos Corona Capital reveals massive 2017 lineup

Previous Story
Pokey LaFarge suggests taking in a “Silent Movie” with new single — listen
Next Story
Migos’ Quavo shares new solo track “Paper Over Here” — listen
No comments
More Stories