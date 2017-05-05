MGMT confirm 2017 album release, will debut new material on upcoming tour

Last September, MGMT gave an update on the progress of their new album, promising it would “re-dominate your mind hole in *2017.” Now Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser have revealed that they’ll be performing new music as part of their upcoming summer tour.
“Incredibly soon we will get back up on the horse of live music in Memphis,” MGMT said in a press release. “And from atop this great horse we will play old songs and new songs. New songs from our new album that you will newly hear this year!”
(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2007)
The duo gets back on the proverbial horse starting today at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival, and will continue on to the festival circuit throughout the summer. See their full tour schedule down below.
MGMT’s self-titled sophomore album was released back in 2013.
MGMT 2017 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/27 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach
07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
07/13 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/23 – Martindale, TX @ Float Fest
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/19 – Elora, ON @ Riverfest Elora
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival