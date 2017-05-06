MGMT debut five new songs at tour kick-off in Memphis: Setlist + Video

Yesterday, MGMT announced the impending release of their fourth album, which they promised to preview on their upcoming summer tour. Just hours later, they took the stage at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and unveiled five new songs. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Though unconfirmed, Setlist.fm lists the songs as titled: “Little Dark Age”, “James”, “Goodbye Horses”, “Me and Michael”, and “When You Die”.
Setlist:
Time to Pretend
Brian Eno
Alien Days
Little Dark Age (New song)
Kids
Weekend Wars
Congratulations
James (New song)
Goodbye Horses (New song)
Electric Feel
Me and Michael (New song)
When You Die (New Song)
The Youth
Encore:
Pieces of What
Of Moons, Birds & Monsters
MGMT 2017 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/27 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach
07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
07/13 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/23 – Martindale, TX @ Float Fest
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/19 – Elora, ON @ Riverfest Elora
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival