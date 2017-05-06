MGMT debut five new songs at tour kick-off in Memphis: Setlist + Video

Yesterday, MGMT announced the impending release of their fourth album, which they promised to preview on their upcoming summer tour. Just hours later, they took the stage at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and unveiled five new songs. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Though unconfirmed, Setlist.fm lists the songs as titled: “Little Dark Age”, “James”, “Goodbye Horses”, “Me and Michael”, and “When You Die”.

Setlist:

Time to Pretend

Brian Eno

Alien Days

Little Dark Age (New song)

Kids

Weekend Wars

Congratulations

James (New song)

Goodbye Horses (New song)

Electric Feel

Me and Michael (New song)

When You Die (New Song)

The Youth

Encore:

Pieces of What

Of Moons, Birds & Monsters

MGMT 2017 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/27 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

07/13 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/23 – Martindale, TX @ Float Fest

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/19 – Elora, ON @ Riverfest Elora

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival