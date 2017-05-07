On Friday, MGMT announced the impending release of their fourth album, which they promised to preview on their upcoming summer tour. After unveiling four new songs in Memphis over the weekend, the duo has now shared its new album’s title: Little Dark Age.

The reveal comes in a new behind-the-scenes teaser video made “to wet your whistles with audio visual scraps from the germination of the forthcoming album.” Aside from some surreal nature imagery, the clip features footage of the band working on the album. Watch it below.

MGMT are playing North American festivals throughout the summer. Check out the touring schedule here.