It’s been three months since Migos dropped their mainstream breakthrough album, Culture, but the Atlanta trio hasn’t slowed down one bit. Recently, they made a major appearance on Katy Perry’s latest track “Bon Appétit” and stole the show on DJ Khaled’s summer anthem, “I’m the One”. Now, they’ve released a music video for the underrated Culture track, “Slippery”.

Like many other hip-hop videos before it, there’s partying on yachts and in hot tubs, expensive cars and impossibly curvy models in bikinis, but it’s always fun to see Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset celebrate their success. While the concept of the video isn’t as creative or fun as showering dead presidents with money, it’s a good fit for the slappy bass of the slithering beat. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Gucci Mane rapping about his transformation to someone who doesn’t promote violence in front of a candy red convertible? Watch the full video above.