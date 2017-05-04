Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo-led Dead Cross announce album release date, share new song “Grave Slave” — listen

Hardcore supergroup's debut album arrives in August

by
on May 04, 2017, 4:50pm
0 comments

Photo via Facebook

Hardcore supergroup Dead Cross finalized their lineup in late 2016 when frontman Mike Patton came into the fold, joining ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Head Wound City), and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer). In March, the band shared their first recording with the Faith No More frontman, “Shillelagh”, but the stream was later pulled with the hope of an album update coming soon. That day has finally arrived, as Dead Cross has announced that its self-titled debut will arrive on August 4th via Patton’s Ipecac Recordings.

To accompany the announcement, the group has shared a new song called “Grave Slave”. At less than two minutes, it features pounding drums and thrashing guitars as Patton sings about a “pistolero.” In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he said the song was about “a gunslinger or drug dealer at the border — a cartel.”

“The other guys in the band come from Southern California, and I’ve spent a lot of time in San Diego, so pistoleros are a part of our lives,” Patton explained. “It’s a huge point of contention with our new president, so I thought it was a cool topic.”

Hear “Grave Slave” below.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)

Elsewhere in the interview, Patton went into more depth about the album, which he called “traditional hardcore.”

“It is very pointed, direct and visceral. Like, I wasn’t going to play keyboards, add samples or any kind of orchestration. It was like, ‘Yo, just go for it.’ In some ways, it reminded me of stuff that we had collectively all grown up with and loved when we were like teenagers – bands like the Accüsed, Deep Wound or Siege, stuff that was just brutal, uncompromising and right to the point. I was listening to all those bands again before this came to be, so it was already back infused in my blood. And now I got a chance to do a pencil-in-your-eye record.”

Read the full interview here.

Previous Story
Psych-pop maestro Julian Jasper shares sunny, sad 2AM, Chinatown/I Don’t Mind EP: Stream
Next Story
Win VIP Passes to Riot Fest 2017
No comments
More Stories