Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo supergroup Dead Cross announce US tour

Dead Cross is a new hardcore supergroup featuring Mike Patton, ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, The Locust bassist Justin Pearson, and guitarist Michael Crain of Retox and Festival of Dead Deer. Their self-titled debut full-length is set for an August 4th release, which they’ll support by embarking on their first-ever US tour. The outing kicks off August 10th in Santa Ana and includes a second leg of dates in September and an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest. See the full itinerary below.

Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/12 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

08/14 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

08/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

08/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

08/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

08/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey

08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Hear Dead Cross’ “Grave Slave”: