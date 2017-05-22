Menu
Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo supergroup Dead Cross announce US tour

In support of their upcoming debut album, due for release in August

by
on May 22, 2017, 12:55pm
Dead Cross is a new hardcore supergroup featuring Mike Patton, ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, The Locust bassist Justin Pearson, and guitarist Michael Crain of Retox and Festival of Dead Deer. Their self-titled debut full-length is set for an August 4th release, which they’ll support by embarking on their first-ever US tour. The outing kicks off August 10th in Santa Ana and includes a second leg of dates in September and an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest. See the full itinerary below.

Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/12 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
08/14 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
08/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
08/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
08/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
08/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey
08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Hear Dead Cross’ “Grave Slave”:

