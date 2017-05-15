Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Mike Patton’s Fantômas to reunite at Tool’s festival, the band’s first US performance in nine years

Fantômas and Clutch join a bill that already include Tool, Primus, and Melvins

by
on May 15, 2017, 1:31pm
2 comments

On June 24th, Tool will conclude their latest U.S. tour with a special one-day festival event at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California. When the band first announced details of the gig, they promised a special guest would be joining Primus and Melvins as support acts. They’ve now delivered the goods with the addition of Fantômas.

The supergroup featuring Faith No More’s Mike Patton, Melvins’ Buzz Osborne, and Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn will be playing their first US show since 2008. The band’s fourth member, Dave Lombardo, is apparently not taking part, as Melvins’ Dale Crover is confirmed to drum.

As an added bonus, Tool have also added Clutch to the festival’s lineup.

unnamed 20 Mike Pattons Fantômas to reunite at Tools festival, the bands first US performance in nine years

Tool 2017 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena *
05/25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *
05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena *
05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre *
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *
06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *
06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #
06/18 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center #
06/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #
06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #
06/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre ^

* = w/ Once and Future Band
# = w/ The Crystal Method
^ = w/ Primus, Melvins, Clutch, Fantômas, and The Crystal Method DJ Set

Watch “Fantômas” perform “Night Goat” during a show in London circa 2006:

Previous Story
Small Leaks Sink Ships are a “Dancing Devil” on new single — listen
Next Story
Cymbals Eat Guitars announce US summer tour
2 comments
More Stories