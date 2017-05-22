Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Miley Cyrus performs “Malibu” on the Billboard Music Awards — watch

Her first major performance since unveiling the comeback single

by
on May 21, 2017, 9:32pm
0 comments

Miley Cyrus recently released a new single and video called “Malibu” from her long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Bangerz. Cyrus appeared the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night to perform the song live for the first time before a nationwide audience.

According to a recent interview with Billboard, “Malibu” is about her newly-rekindled relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. The album as a whole was described by Billboard as “pretty singer-songwriter-y.” Cyrus agreed with that assessment, but added that it’s “not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.”

Click here to see more performances from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Previous Story
FBI launches investigation into Fyre Festival
No comments
More Stories