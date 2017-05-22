Miley Cyrus recently released a new single and video called “Malibu” from her long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Bangerz. Cyrus appeared the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night to perform the song live for the first time before a nationwide audience.

According to a recent interview with Billboard, “Malibu” is about her newly-rekindled relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. The album as a whole was described by Billboard as “pretty singer-songwriter-y.” Cyrus agreed with that assessment, but added that it’s “not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.”

