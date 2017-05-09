Modest Mouse announce US tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye
Earlier this year, Modest Mouse announced a US spring tour. They’ve now extended that itinerary well into the fall.
(Read: Modest Mouse in 10 Songs)
The second leg of shows commences in late September and will see Isaac Brock & co. making stops in cities such as Boise, Grand Rapids, Louisville, and Providence. The band also has back-to-back gigs at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theater.
Find the full schedule below. Modest Mouse’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.
Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %
05/24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater %
05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic %
05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater %
05/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre %
05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #
06/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #
06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #
06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell Room at the Complex #
06/06 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore #
06/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #
06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #
06/10 – Lincoln NE @ Pinewood Bowl #
09/21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair ^
09/22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
09/24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co
09/26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
09/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
09/29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live
09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field @
10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
10/06 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
10/08 – Northampton, MA @ Smith College
10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
10/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
% = w/ Mattress
# = w/ Morning Teleportation
^ = w/ Built to Spill
@ = w/ Gogol Bordello
Revisit Strangers to Ourselves single “Lampshades on Fire”: