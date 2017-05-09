Modest Mouse announce US tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye

Earlier this year, Modest Mouse announced a US spring tour. They’ve now extended that itinerary well into the fall.

(Read: Modest Mouse in 10 Songs)

The second leg of shows commences in late September and will see Isaac Brock & co. making stops in cities such as Boise, Grand Rapids, Louisville, and Providence. The band also has back-to-back gigs at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theater.

Find the full schedule below. Modest Mouse’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.

Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %

05/24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater %

05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic %

05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater %

05/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre %

05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

06/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell Room at the Complex #

06/06 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore #

06/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

06/10 – Lincoln NE @ Pinewood Bowl #

09/21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair ^

09/22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

09/24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co

09/26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

09/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

09/29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live

09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field @

10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

10/06 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

10/08 – Northampton, MA @ Smith College

10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

10/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

% = w/ Mattress

# = w/ Morning Teleportation

^ = w/ Built to Spill

@ = w/ Gogol Bordello

New fall tour dates just announced – details at https://t.co/Yor2TD7Bb8 pic.twitter.com/0Zp97iZlWC — Modest Mouse (@modestmouseband) May 9, 2017

Revisit Strangers to Ourselves single “Lampshades on Fire”: