Photo by​ ​Brian Sweeny

Mogwai hasn’t exactly been silent since releasing their last studio album, 2014’s Rave Tapes. They put out a reworking of their soundtrack to the BBC documentary Storyville – Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise, simply entitled Atomic, last summer. And in the fall, they teamed with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Gustavo Santaolalla on the soundtrack to Leonardo DiCaprio’s climate change documentary, Before the Flood. Still, the Scottish prog-rock outfit hasn’t technically released a true full-length follow-up to Rave Tapes, but that will change later this summer.

The band has announced a September 1st release for Every Country’s Sun, their ninth LP and first since the departure of guitarist John Cummings, who left in late 2015. Coming from Temporary Residence (Rock Action in the UK and Spunk in Australia), the album was produced by David Lawrence (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev). After sharing ideas via Dropbox, the band met up at Fridmann’s Tarbox Road Studios in Chautauqua County, NY to record the 11-track effort.

“What’s going on in the world politically and socially has to affect you,” guitarist Stuart Braithwaite, who also sings on the record, said in a statement. “It was very much on our minds, especially in America. We were vaguely getting over the Scottish referendum, then the death of David Bowie, along comes Brexit, and then Trump. The album was written in a very turbulent, intense period so I think it maybe feels like some kind of shield from that? That’s maybe just my take. Because it literally was for me.”

As a first listen, Mogwai has shared the album’s lead single, “Coolverine”. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Every Country’s Sun are going on here. A deluxe edition will come pressed on opaque white 180-gram vinyl and include the album on CD, a 12-inch featuring six unreleased demos, and a set of seven exclusive photos. All vinyl pre-orders, including the deluxe version, come with a 7-inch single version of the album track “Party in the Dark”. Find the tracklist and album art below.

Every Country’s Sun Album Art:

Every Country’s Sun Deluxe Version:

Every Country’s Sun Tracklist:

01. Coolverine

02. Party In The Dark

03. Brain Sweeties

04. Crossing The Road Material

05. aka 47

06. 20 Size

07. 1000 Foot Face

08. Don’t Believe The Fife

09. Battered At The Scramble

10. Old Poisons

11. Every Country’s Sun

Deluxe Edition Bonus 12-inch:

01. Acoustic Wash Demo Rough Mix

02. Baritone 2 Demo Rough Mix

03. Bass Tuned To C Demo Rough Mix

04. Bends Demo Rough Mix

05. Frez Demo Rough Mix

06. Ludicrous Ripper Demo Rough Mix

In support of the new album, Mogwai’s mapped out an extensive tour, including a North American leg tour kicking off in November.

Mogwai 2017 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Hostess Club All-Nighter

09/08 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No.6

10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

10/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget

10/12 – Malmo, SE @ KB

10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

10/17 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

10/18 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

10/20 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall

10/22 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

10/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera

10/26 – Basel, CH @ Reithalle

10/27 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

10/28 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico

10/29 – Bologna, ITT @ Estragon

10/31 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/01 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal

11/03 – Munich, DE @ Backstage-Werk

11/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory N. Park

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/30 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub

12/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

12/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club