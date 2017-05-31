Mount Eerie announces North American tour dates

Photo by Geneviève Elverum

Earlier this spring, Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum released A Crow Looked at Me, a touching and personal tribute to his late wife and quite possibly one of the most heartbreaking records of 2017. Now, the indie singer-songwriter is gearing up to bring the LP out on the road throughout the month of September.

According to a press statement, Elverum will perform in “concert halls, churches, and theaters” across parts of North America, “presenting the songs unadorned, just his guitar and voice.” Chicago, Raleigh, Brooklyn, and Montreal are just a few of the cities he’s scheduled to visit on this tour. The intimate acoustic sets will also reportedly include new Mount Eerie material.

Find the full itinerary below.

Mount Eerie 2017 Tour Dates:

08/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral

09/05 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Fletcher Theatre (Hopscotch Music Festival)

09/08 – Washington, DC @ St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Temple of Brooklyn

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

09/15 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

09/16 – Burlington, VT @ Winooski United Methodist Church

09/17 – Montreal, QC @ Ukrainian Federation Hall (Pop Montreal)

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

11/09-12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Revisit the video for Crow track “Ravens”, which is composed of footage of Elverum and his wife shot in the final months before her passing.