Mount Eerie announces North American tour dates

Photo by Geneviève Elverum
Earlier this spring, Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum released A Crow Looked at Me, a touching and personal tribute to his late wife and quite possibly one of the most heartbreaking records of 2017. Now, the indie singer-songwriter is gearing up to bring the LP out on the road throughout the month of September.
According to a press statement, Elverum will perform in “concert halls, churches, and theaters” across parts of North America, “presenting the songs unadorned, just his guitar and voice.” Chicago, Raleigh, Brooklyn, and Montreal are just a few of the cities he’s scheduled to visit on this tour. The intimate acoustic sets will also reportedly include new Mount Eerie material.
Find the full itinerary below.
Mount Eerie 2017 Tour Dates:
08/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral
09/05 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Fletcher Theatre (Hopscotch Music Festival)
09/08 – Washington, DC @ St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Temple of Brooklyn
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory
09/15 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
09/16 – Burlington, VT @ Winooski United Methodist Church
09/17 – Montreal, QC @ Ukrainian Federation Hall (Pop Montreal)
09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
11/09-12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Revisit the video for Crow track “Ravens”, which is composed of footage of Elverum and his wife shot in the final months before her passing.