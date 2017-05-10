U.K. electronica trio Mount Kimbie has been relatively quiet since the release of 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth, but James Blake helped the band debut a new track, “We Go Gome Together”, last month and they’ve also launched their NTS Radio residency, which recently highlighted two new tracks from King Krule’s Archy Marshall.
Now, Mount Kimbie has released a brand new song featuring Micachu (otherwise known as film composer Mica Levi). It’s called “Marilyn”, and it comes with a video by fashion photographer and filmmaker Mark Lebon.
According to a press release, “[t]he clip is an intimate portrait of family life, compiled from home video footage shot by Mark of his sons Tyrone Lebon, who previously worked with Mount Kimbie on videos and photography for their debut album Crooks and Lovers, and Frank Lebon, who directed and starred in the recent ‘We Go Home Together’ video. A true family affair.”
Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos says of the release, “Couldn’t be happier to share a song we wrote with Mica Levi – this one’s called Marilyn. Mica’s work has been a constant source of inspiration for us and I’m grateful she wanted to sing on this one because as a singer and a lyricist I think she brings so much.”
The press release also promises “lots of new music” on the horizon so stay tuned.
Mount Kimbie previously announced a batch of North American tour dates, as well as a number of festival appearances at the likes of Sasquatch! and Latitude. They’ve now added more European tour dates, which will kick off in October.
Mount Kimbie 2017 European Tour Dates:
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Music & Arts Festival
05/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/31 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
06/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/06 – Boise, ID @ The Reef
06/07 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
06/10 – Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland Music & Arts Festival
06/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/12 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/15 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Pitch Festival
07/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
07/08 – Neuss, DE @ Open Source Festival
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
10/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Music Week
10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Art School
11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute
11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Motion
11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/04 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB
11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11.07 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan
11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
11/12 – Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
11/15 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
11/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
11/19 – Marseille, FR @ Cabaret Aleatoire
11/21 – Montpelier, FR @ Rockstore
11/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
11/23 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava
11/24 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/28 – Lille, FR @ Grand Mix