U.K. electronica trio Mount Kimbie has been relatively quiet since the release of 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth, but James Blake helped the band debut a new track, “We Go Gome Together”, last month and they’ve also launched their NTS Radio residency, which recently highlighted two new tracks from King Krule’s Archy Marshall.

Now, Mount Kimbie has released a brand new song featuring Micachu (otherwise known as film composer Mica Levi). It’s called “Marilyn”, and it comes with a video by fashion photographer and filmmaker Mark Lebon.

According to a press release, “[t]he clip is an intimate portrait of family life, compiled from home video footage shot by Mark of his sons Tyrone Lebon, who previously worked with Mount Kimbie on videos and photography for their debut album Crooks and Lovers, and Frank Lebon, who directed and starred in the recent ‘We Go Home Together’ video. A true family affair.”

Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos says of the release, “Couldn’t be happier to share a song we wrote with Mica Levi – this one’s called Marilyn. Mica’s work has been a constant source of inspiration for us and I’m grateful she wanted to sing on this one because as a singer and a lyricist I think she brings so much.”

The press release also promises “lots of new music” on the horizon so stay tuned.

Mount Kimbie previously announced a batch of North American tour dates, as well as a number of festival appearances at the likes of Sasquatch! and Latitude. They’ve now added more European tour dates, which will kick off in October.

Mount Kimbie 2017 European Tour Dates:

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Music & Arts Festival

05/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/31 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

06/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/06 – Boise, ID @ The Reef

06/07 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

06/10 – Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland Music & Arts Festival

06/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/12 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/15 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Pitch Festival

07/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

07/08 – Neuss, DE @ Open Source Festival

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

10/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Music Week

10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Art School

11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute

11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Motion

11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/04 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB

11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11.07 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

11/12 – Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/15 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

11/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

11/19 – Marseille, FR @ Cabaret Aleatoire

11/21 – Montpelier, FR @ Rockstore

11/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

11/23 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava

11/24 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/28 – Lille, FR @ Grand Mix