Muse return today with their first new release since 2015’s Drones. Titled “Dig Down”, the track is a stuttering, mostly sparse number with hints of glam rock flare. The single was co-produced by Mike Elizondo and Muse and mixed by Spike Stent.

“When I was writing this song I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in,” frontman Matt Bellamy noted in a press release, “that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.”

Accompanying the track is an action-packed video directed by Lance Drake (Twin Shadow, Miike Snow). Aptly, it stars someone who knows quite a bit about persevering through tragedy: Lauren Wasser, a former model and athlete who lost her leg to toxic shock syndrome.

“I’d heard about Lauren a year or so ago, I read her story and she gave me personal inspiration so I’d always kept her in mind to shoot with one day,” Drake explained. “The power of the song made me think of her … so I wrote the video narrative based on Lauren’s story and how she overcame the odds.”

The video looks like Lauren Wasser: The Video Game, with the athlete fighting her way through a wave of villains. Check it out below.

The English rockers have yet to announce plans for a new album, but given the new single and their upcoming North American tour dates, it seems a release is definitely in the pipeline.

Muse 2017 Tour Dates:

05/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

05/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Festival

06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

06/08 – New Orleans, LA Champions Square

06/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

06/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

07/13 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’ete Quebec

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/22 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

08/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/23 – Belfast, IE @ Belfast Vital

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful