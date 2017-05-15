Mystery Science Theater 3000 announces first-ever live tour

Last month, Mystery Science Theater 3000 was revived by Netflix after nearly two decades off the air. The new season has received critical and commercial acclaim, prompting the show’s creator, Joel Hodgson, to announce the first-ever MST3K “Watch Out For Snakes!” live tour.

Kicking off July 6th in Boston, the tour will see Hodgson and the show’s current host, Jonah Ray, present screenings of the campy horror film Eegah, which is consistently ranked amongst the worst movies of all time. It was first featured on MST3K in 1993 and one particularly absurd line of dialogue, “Watch out for snakes!”, became a popular catch phrase on the show (and the basis for the tour’s title). A press release promises “all-new riffs and sketches” inspired by Eegah.

Additionally, select cities will receive a second screening of a “secret surprise film.”

Along with Hodgson and Ray, the tour promises appearances from the famed robots Crow, Tom Servo, and Gypsy, along with Synthia (Rebecca Hanson), Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day), and TV’s Son of TV’s Frank (Patton Oswalt).

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th. Find the full schedule below.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre (Eegah)

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre (Eegah)

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre (Secret Surprise Film)

07/08 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater (Eegah)

07/08 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater (Secret Surprise Film

07/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre (Eegah)

07/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre (Secret Surprise Film)

07/12 – Columbus, OH @ Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Touhill Performing Arts Center

07/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (Eegah)

07/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (Secret Surprise Film)

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater (Eegah)

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater (Secret Surprise Film)

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic (Eegah)

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic (Secret Surprise Film)

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre (Eegah)

07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre (Eegah)

07/21 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre (Eegah)

07/22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre (Secret Surprise Film)

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel (Eegah)

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel (Secret Surprise Film)

07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield (Eegah)

07/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield (Secret Surprise Film)

07/28 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Eegah)

07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre (Eegah)

07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre (Secret Surprise Film)

07/30 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum (Eegah)

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall (Eegah)

08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland (Eegah)

08/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre (Eegah)

08/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre (Secret Surprise Film)

08/06 – Green Bay, WI @ Weidner Center for the Performing Arts (Eegah)

08/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Ohio Theatre (Eegah)

08/09 – Baltimore, MD @ The Modell Lyric (Eegah)

08/10 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Arts Center (Secret Surprise Film)

08/11 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater (Eegah)

08/11 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater (Secret Surprise Film)

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall (Eegah)

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall (Secret Surprise Film)