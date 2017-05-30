Nas and Lauryn Hill announce co-headlining tour

Photo via PMA

Hip-hop fans will soon be able to see two of the game’s legends on one bill: This fall, Nas and Lauryn Hill are hitting the road for a co-headlining North American tour.

Not unlike a joint trek they did back in 2012, this one spans the months of September and October. Stateside cities on the upcoming itinerary include Chicago, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle; in Canada, Toronto and Vancouver will host play host to the pair. Reggae artist Chronixx and comedian Hannibal Buress will open select dates.

Nas’ last album came in 2012 with Life is Good, though he has teased a new release for 2017. Hill’s one and only solo album, of course, came in the form of 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. In recent years, she’s released a series of singles, including “Black Rage (Sketch)”, “I Find It Hard To Say (Rebel)”, and a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good”.

Find the full schedule below.

Nas and Lauryn Hill 2017 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre #

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

09/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion &

09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live &

09/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #

09/22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater &

09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre #

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion #

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater #

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre &

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

10/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre &

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater &

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #

# = w/ Chronixx

& = w/ Hannibal Buress and Chronixx

Nas and Hill previously teamed up on the former’s classic 1996 record, Illmatic. Revisit their collaboration “If I Ruled the World”: