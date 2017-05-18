Netflix announces prequel series to The Dark Crystal

Because everything once old is new again, Frank Oz and Jim Henson’s beloved 1982 cult flick The Dark Crystal is on its way back as well. But instead of returning in the form of the movie fans have been requesting for years, the puppet-based fantasy story will go where everything goes when it wants a bottomless budget and a guaranteed audience these days: Netflix.

The benevolent god of modern streaming announced today that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (because even TV is no longer immune from the double-title scourge) will premiere later in 2017, as a 10-episode series. Set before the events of the original film, The Hollywood Reporter tells of how the show is “…set in the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.” This will mean quite a lot to a handful of fans, and little to others, but it’s worth being excited over if you’ve ever seen the gorgeously designed original. Louis Letterier, of the retconned Incredible Hulk with Edward Norton, will direct the series.

But here’s the thing you’ve all probably come for: Age of Resistance will feature character designs from the Henson Creature Shop. The Dark Crystal isn’t The Dark Crystal without puppets, especially given that it’s the source of some of the late, great puppeteer’s best and darkest work. Netflix promises that the show will “combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects.” We can only hope the emphasis remains on the sense of wonder, and not on the kind of lore-centric meandering that fantasy TV sometimes comes to favor.

It’s unclear exactly when the series will premiere later this year, but in the meantime you can enjoy Netflix’s creature design teaser for the show.