Big night for Stephen King fans: Earlier in the evening, New Line Cinema dropped a terrifying new trailer for It, now it’s Spike’s turn for their forthcoming television adaptation of The Mist. Unlike last month’s teaser, however, this clip adds buckets of blood and promises a show that’s bound to give you nightmares — that is, if you’re terrified of interdimensional monsters.

In the original story, which was gloriously adapted for the screen by Frank Darabont in 2007, a small Maine town is seduced by a dangerous mist that carries some horrifying Lovecraft-esque creatures within, and much of the action is localized to a mom and pop grocery store. This series expands upon that premise, widening the scope to the whole town at large.

Set to premiere on Thursday, June 22nd via Spike, the series was created by Christian Torpe and stars Morgan Spector, Frances Conroy, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Dan Butler, Luke Cosgrove, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Darren Pettie, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., and Russell Posner.

Stay tuned for a full trailer reaction this Friday with another episode of The Losers’ Club, Consequence of Sound’s weekly Stephen King podcast.