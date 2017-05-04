Earlier this week, Showtime teased this month’s highly anticipated return of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks by revisiting a few of the familiar locations around the titular town. Now, they’re doing the same with its lovable characters, specifically Ed Hurley, Carl Rodd, Sarah Palmer, Deputy Andy Brennan, Deputy Hawk, and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

Save for a one-word response from Hawk, there isn’t much to glean — and that’s been the beauty of their promotional campaign — though it does offer a proper glimpse at how the show is going to look when it finally touches down on Sunday, May 21st. Previously, we had just been resorting to some good ol’ Tibetan rock throwing.

Watch above and stay tuned for a special Twin Peaks Week this month, which will tip off our weekly recaps of the new season.