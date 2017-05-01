As of Monday, we’ve officially entered May, which means it’s officially Twin Peaks month (!). On May 21st, fans will return to David Lynch’s mysterious, strange world for the first time in almost 26 years. In a new teaser for the revival, Showtime reminds viewers of just what that world looks like with teasing shots of familiar locations. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Department, Laura Palmer’s house, the Double R Diner, and even the Fat Trout Trailer Park all make appearances, so check out the trailer above.

Twin Peaks will air its two-hour season premiere on Sunday, May 21st. Last month, Entertainment Weekly revealed our first look at the show, including images of major characters like Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick), Norma Jennigs (Peggy Lipton), James Hurley (James Marshall), Gordon Cole (Lynch), Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer), Lucy (Kimmy Robertson), Deputy Andy (Harry Goaz), and, Denise Bryson (David Duchovny).