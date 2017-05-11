Menu
New Twin Peaks trailer offers the most revealing glimpses yet — watch

It is happening again...

on May 11, 2017, 4:20pm
Things remain ever cryptic behind Showtime’s forthcoming revival of Twin Peakseven despite a full-length cover story featuring David Lynch, Kyle MacLachlan, and Laura Dern — but the latest trailer is arguably our greatest glimpse yet.

Titled “It Is Happening Again”, which has been the new season’s tagline, the minute-long clip teases a number of locations and characters both new and old. One thing’s for certain, though, Lucy is still answering calls at the Sheriff’s Office.

Watch above and gather clues. Then stay tuned as Twin Peaks Week at Consequence of Sound starts this Monday, May 15th and will include a number of exclusive interviews, lists, and essays, all leading towards our weekly episode recaps by Kelly McClure.

Twin Peaks returns on Showtime on May 21st. In the meantime, check out further teasers here.

