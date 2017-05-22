Newport Folk Fest reveals 2017 lineup: Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Regina Spektor, and more

Over the last few months, the famed Newport Folk Festival has been announcing its 2017 lineup one artist at the time. The full lineup has now been revealed and it’s highlighted by the likes of Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Regina Spektor, The Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and Offa Rex, the new collaboration between The Decemberists and Olivia Chaney.

Other confirmed acts include John Prine, Dr. Dog, Drive-By Truckers, Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, Angel Olsen, Rhiannon Giddens, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Shovels & Rope, Margaret Glaspy, Whitney, and Chicano Batman.

Kevin Morby, Joe Russo, Sam Cohen, and Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson will join forces as Alone & Together. Parks & Rec’s Nick Offerman will join fellow actor Megan Mullally of Will & Grace in a collaborative performance from her new band, Nancy and Beth. There will also be a tribute set to the late Chuck Berry.

Newport Folk Festival goes down July 28th-30th at Fort Adams Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Tickets sold out prior to the lineup announcement, but Lyte is hosting a fan ticket exchange.