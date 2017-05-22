War Machine, a satirical war film set in Afghanistan starring Brad Pitt and written and directed by David Michôd (The Rover), arrives this Friday on Netflix. That same day, you can snatch up the film’s original soundtrack, which was composed by Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds/Grinderman bandmate Warren Ellis.

In a press release, Cave and Ellis said, “Together we made a score that was both light and dark, propulsive and meditative at the same time. We developed a kind of ‘spiritual electronics’ that captured both the melancholy and the terrible absurdity of the Afghan war. It was a great pleasure to work with David Michôd, who is not only an extraordinary filmmaker but a musician too. Our favorite score!”

Cave and Ellis have now shared the score’s title track, which you can hear below. In it, military snares set a sharp cadence beneath the song’s eerie, cresting synths. Listen to it below.

War Machine Tracklist:

01. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Ah America”

02. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Humble Man”

03. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “The Bubble”

04. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “The Civilian Executive”

05. Roedelius – “In Liebe Dein”

06. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Badi Basim”

07. Roedelius – “Kamee”

08. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “The Moon Landing”

09. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Our Noise”

10. Roedelius – “Fabelwein”

11. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Jeanie”

12. Rachel’s – “NY Snow Globe”

13. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Thousands of Parades, All Over America”

14. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Marjah”

15. Roedelius – “Staunen im Fjord”

16. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “The Hand of Helping”

17. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “Be Lovely”

18. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “A Page in the History Books”

19. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “War Machine”