Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) releases Missing Link EP: Stream/download

Photo by Tyler Mitchell

Last September, Australian producer Nick Murphy dropped his well-known moniker, Chet Faker, and began releasing music under his own name. Since then, he’s unveiled two singles, “Fear Less” and “Stop Me (Stop You”), and also collaborated with Bonobo on a track called “No Reason”. Now, Murphy has released a new five-track EP called Missing Link.

Described as “a new collection of tracks that bridge the sonic shift between Chet Faker and Nick Murphy,” the EP is available to stream and purchase via all digital platforms. The opening track, “Your Time”, is a collaboration with Kaytranada.

Stream Missing Link via Spotify below. You can also find standalone YouTube streams for “Your Time” and “Forget About Me”.

Missing Link Artwork:

Missing Link Tracklist:

01. Your Time (prod. Kaytranada)

02. Bye

03. I’m Ready

04. Forget About Me

05. Weak Education

Additionally, Murphy has shared a trailer for Missing Link featuring visuals from Australian filmmaker Johann Rashid, as well as an interview Murphy did with Darkside’s Dave Harrington in which he discusses his name change.

In support of Missing Link, Murphy will soon head out on an extensive tour. The itinerary includes a newly announced North American leg kicking off in September. See all the details below.

Nick Murphy 2017 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Denver, CO @ Club Vinyl (DJ Set)

05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/01 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (VIVID Live)

06/02 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (VIVID Live)

06/03 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (VIVID Live)

06/13 – Ibiza, ES @ Pacha (DJ Set)

06/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Off Sonar (DJ Set)

06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Bonanza Campout Music and Arts Festival

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/17 – Pardes de Coura, PT @ Pardes de Coura Festival

09/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/22 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium

10/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater at ACL Live

10/28 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween Music & Arts Festival

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/23 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/29 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

12/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/05 – London, UK @ Troxy

* = w/ Bonobo