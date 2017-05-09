Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) releases Missing Link EP: Stream/download

Photo by Tyler Mitchell
Last September, Australian producer Nick Murphy dropped his well-known moniker, Chet Faker, and began releasing music under his own name. Since then, he’s unveiled two singles, “Fear Less” and “Stop Me (Stop You”), and also collaborated with Bonobo on a track called “No Reason”. Now, Murphy has released a new five-track EP called Missing Link.
Described as “a new collection of tracks that bridge the sonic shift between Chet Faker and Nick Murphy,” the EP is available to stream and purchase via all digital platforms. The opening track, “Your Time”, is a collaboration with Kaytranada.
Stream Missing Link via Spotify below. You can also find standalone YouTube streams for “Your Time” and “Forget About Me”.
Missing Link Artwork:
Missing Link Tracklist:
01. Your Time (prod. Kaytranada)
02. Bye
03. I’m Ready
04. Forget About Me
05. Weak Education
Additionally, Murphy has shared a trailer for Missing Link featuring visuals from Australian filmmaker Johann Rashid, as well as an interview Murphy did with Darkside’s Dave Harrington in which he discusses his name change.
In support of Missing Link, Murphy will soon head out on an extensive tour. The itinerary includes a newly announced North American leg kicking off in September. See all the details below.
Nick Murphy 2017 Tour Dates:
05/11 – Denver, CO @ Club Vinyl (DJ Set)
05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
06/01 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (VIVID Live)
06/02 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (VIVID Live)
06/03 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (VIVID Live)
06/13 – Ibiza, ES @ Pacha (DJ Set)
06/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Off Sonar (DJ Set)
06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Bonanza Campout Music and Arts Festival
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/17 – Pardes de Coura, PT @ Pardes de Coura Festival
09/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/22 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium
10/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater at ACL Live
10/28 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween Music & Arts Festival
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/23 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/29 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
12/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/05 – London, UK @ Troxy
* = w/ Bonobo