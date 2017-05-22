Menu
Nicki Minaj does nine-minute melody of hits and new music at Billboard Music Awards — watch

Including appearances from Lil Wayne, David Guetta, and Jason Derulo

on May 21, 2017, 9:51pm
Nicki Minaj kicked off the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with a nine-minute melody featuring a mix of her biggest hits and new music. The performance began with “Beez in the Trap”, “Starships”, “Anaconda”, “Super Bass”, and “Moment 4 Lyfe”, before segueing into her recent single, “No Frauds” with an appearance from Lil Wayne. She was then joined by David Guetta for “Light Up My Body” and Jason Derulo for “Swalla”. The performance concluded with “Regret in Your Tears”. Watch the full replay up above.

