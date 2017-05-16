Music fans in big cities have it so easy. When the biggest touring acts hit the road, you know they’re stopping in your town. The flip side of this, however, is that we often forget to pay attention to the great local scenes rocking out in our very own backyards. In an effort to shed light on this musical blindspot, Dangerbird Records has launched their new MICRODOSE series. Every month, the Los Angeles-based label releases a new single from an up-and-coming local artist and celebrates the release with a live show.

For the month of May, Dangerbird puts the focus on NO WIN, the solo project from musician/producer/engineer Danny Nogueiras. With the help of FIDLAR’s Max Keuhn and Brandon Schwartzel, plus Marshell Vore (Ryan Adams) and David Jerkovich (Kind of Like Spitting), Nogueiras delivers a no-holds-barred bit of rock with “You’ll Be Fine”. While his friends lay down a thunderous melody behind him, NO WIN sings out about what it’s like to know those closest to you will some day leave you behind. Though you’re sure they’re bound for bigger things than you, you take comfort knowing “I’ll remember your name/ And I’ll say I met you when/ You were on your way.”

“‘You’ll Be Fine’ is about knowing how great someone you love is is even when they don’t,” Nogueiras explains to Consequence of Sound. “Being positive the whole time you’ll be left in their dust one day, you just enjoy your time together while it lasts, and try not to sabotage the relationship before then. If you’re anything like me though, you will.”

Take a listen below.

“You’ll Be Fine” is the B-side to “Crooked Heart”, and the single will be available May 17th via Dangerbird. That same night, NO WIN will perform at LA’s Hi Hat with People Flavor and Rufrano. Find his full schedule below.

NO WIN 2017 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat *

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater #

06/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Parks and Rock ^

06/12 – Pomona, CA @ Acerogami %

* = w/ People Flavor and Rufrano

# = w/ Calvin Love and Korey Dane

^ = w/ Mt. EDDY

% = w/ Dude York