Noel Gallagher to release new solo album in November

Photo by Debi Del Grande

Liam Gallagher has spent the last several months openly shitting on his brother and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher. Specifically, he’s called Noel a “potato,” a “brown noser,” and the “creepy one from Oasis.” For his part, Noel hasn’t responded to Liam’s insults, perhaps because he’s found a better way to get back at his brother. In a move that in no way can be coincidental, Noel will release his new solo album in November — a mere month after Liam does the same.

The former Oasis rocker, who celebrates his 50th birthday today, announced the impending release during an interview with Radio X on Monday.

“Well I’ve finished my record now. It’s done, it’s mastered, it’s all done,” Gallagher explained. “It’s coming out on November the 9th, I’ve been told.”

The as-yet-untitled album will mark Gallagher’s third solo release following 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and 2011’s Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. For the new album, Gallagher worked with producer David Holmes.

Ahead of the album’s release, Gallagher will open select dates on the European leg of U2’s Joshua Tree tour.