Photo by Ben Kaye

Omar Souleyman first announced his upcoming album, To Syria, With Love, in late April. After previewing his follow-up to 2015’s Bahdeni Nami with the love tale “Ya Bnayya”, the Syrian artist is back with another techno-infused single, “Chobi”.

Over a barrage of hard-hitting percussion, Souleyman sings about longing for his native region in northeastern Syria, Al-Jazira. An English translation of the lyrics laments, “When will our alienation end so we can go back home?/ We miss gathering together under the shade of our tree/ The soul is tormented by our longing…” Take a listen below.

To Syria, With Love is out June 2nd via Mad Decent. Souleyman is currently touring in support of the album — find the remaining dates right here.