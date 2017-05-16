Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, a.k.a OMD, have announced the impending release of a new album. The British synthpop outfit’s follow-up to 2013’s English Electric and 13th full-length overall is called The Punishment of Luxury.
Due out September 1st via 100% Records, the LP takes its name from an 1891 painting by the Italian artist Giovani Segantini. With nearly every aspect of the recording process — writing, producing, and mixing — handled by OMD’s own Andy McClusky and Paul Humphreys, The Punishment of Luxury promises to combine the “wistful nostalgia” of the band’s past work while stepping into new territory.
“On this album we have managed to make beautiful things out of noises and repetitive patterns,” McClusky explained in a press release. “The trouble is, we just cant help but write a catchy melody!”
Lead single “La Mitrailleuse” (French for “The Machinegun”) certainly fits that description. The track is built on monastic intonations and the looping of gun and cannon fire, yet the minimalistic collage finds a way to be tuneful. The only lyrics are the haunting, “Bend your body to the will of the machine,” repeated over the steady hum of the chorus underneath.
The track comes via a Henning M. Lederer-directed video. The clip brings to animated life another painting, one by Christopher Nevinson, which gave the song its name. Take a look:
Pre-orders for The Punishment of Luxury are going on here. The tracklist and album art are below.
The Punishment of Luxury Album Art:
The Punishment of Luxury Tracklist:
01. The Punishment of Luxury
02. Isotype
03. Robot Man
04. What Have We Done
05. Precision & Decay
06. As We Open, So We Close
07. Art Eats Art
08. Kiss Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Bang
09. One More Time
10. La Mitrailleuse
11. Ghost Star
12.The View From Here
OMD have also announced tour dates in support of the release. There will be a handful of North American shows this summer, but most of the concerts are set for this fall and winter in Europe. Find the complete itinerary below.
OMD 2017 Tour Dates:
07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
07/30 – Tijuana, MX @ El Foro
08/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
08/05 – Punta Cana, DO @ Hard Rock Cafe
10/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/24 – Belfast, IE @ Mandella Hall
10/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Empire
10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
11/01 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion
11/02 – Ipswich, UK @ Regent
11/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
11/05 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall
11/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
11/07 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall
11/09 – Reading, UK @ Hexagon
11/10 – Southampton, UK @ Guildhall
11/11 – Guildford, UK @ G Live
11/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/15 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
11/18 – York, UK @ Barbican
11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
11/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage 1
11/25 – Erfurt, DE @ Traum Hits Festival
11/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freoheit
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/29 – Liepzig, DE @ Taus Auenesse
11/30 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
12/02 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadhalle
12/03 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12/05 – Tilburg, NL @ TBD
12/06 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
12/08 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks