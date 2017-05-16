Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, a.k.a OMD, have announced the impending release of a new album. The British synthpop outfit’s follow-up to 2013’s English Electric and 13th full-length overall is called The Punishment of Luxury.

Due out September 1st via 100% Records, the LP takes its name from an 1891 painting by the Italian artist Giovani Segantini. With nearly every aspect of the recording process — writing, producing, and mixing — handled by OMD’s own Andy McClusky and Paul Humphreys, The Punishment of Luxury promises to combine the “wistful nostalgia” of the band’s past work while stepping into new territory.

“On this album we have managed to make beautiful things out of noises and repetitive patterns,” McClusky explained in a press release. “The trouble is, we just cant help but write a catchy melody!”

Lead single “La Mitrailleuse” (French for “The Machinegun”) certainly fits that description. The track is built on monastic intonations and the looping of gun and cannon fire, yet the minimalistic collage finds a way to be tuneful. The only lyrics are the haunting, “Bend your body to the will of the machine,” repeated over the steady hum of the chorus underneath.

The track comes via a Henning M. Lederer-directed video. The clip brings to animated life another painting, one by Christopher Nevinson, which gave the song its name. Take a look:

Pre-orders for The Punishment of Luxury are going on here. The tracklist and album art are below.

The Punishment of Luxury Album Art:

The Punishment of Luxury Tracklist:

01. The Punishment of Luxury

02. Isotype

03. Robot Man

04. What Have We Done

05. Precision & Decay

06. As We Open, So We Close

07. Art Eats Art

08. Kiss Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Bang

09. One More Time

10. La Mitrailleuse

11. Ghost Star

12.The View From Here

OMD have also announced tour dates in support of the release. There will be a handful of North American shows this summer, but most of the concerts are set for this fall and winter in Europe. Find the complete itinerary below.

OMD 2017 Tour Dates:

07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

07/30 – Tijuana, MX @ El Foro

08/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

08/05 – Punta Cana, DO @ Hard Rock Cafe

10/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/24 – Belfast, IE @ Mandella Hall

10/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Empire

10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

11/01 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion

11/02 – Ipswich, UK @ Regent

11/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

11/05 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

11/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

11/07 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

11/09 – Reading, UK @ Hexagon

11/10 – Southampton, UK @ Guildhall

11/11 – Guildford, UK @ G Live

11/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/15 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

11/18 – York, UK @ Barbican

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

11/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage 1

11/25 – Erfurt, DE @ Traum Hits Festival

11/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freoheit

11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/29 – Liepzig, DE @ Taus Auenesse

11/30 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

12/02 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadhalle

12/03 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12/05 – Tilburg, NL @ TBD

12/06 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

12/08 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks