The Punishment of Luxury is the upcoming LP from Britain’s Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, better known simply as OMD. Slated to hit shelves on September 1st, it marks the synthpop outfit’s 13th (!) album overall following English Electric in 2013.

Our first look at 12-track effort came with lead single “La Mitrailleuse” earlier this month. Now, OMD have unveiled a second offering in “Isotype”. An expansive cut that clocks in at over six minutes, it’s Kraftwerk-esque and entrancing in nature.

Hear it down below via its equally hypnotic music video. As NPR points out, the Henning M. Lederer-directed clip takes inspiration from Isotope, a 1930s pictorial language system developed by Austrian philosopher Otto Neurath and German artist Gerd Arntz.