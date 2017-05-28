Oneohtrix Point Never’s score for Good Time wins Soundtrack Award at the Cannes Film Festival

Oneohtrix Point Never’s ghostly, minimalist electronica has always lent itself to the cultivation of atmosphere, so it was only natural that mastermind Daniel Lopatin would make a splash in the world of film scoring. After previously contributing original scores to Ariel Kleiman’s Partisan and Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring, Lopatin has now won the Soundtrack Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The accolade was for Good Time, a new crime thriller from Josh and Benny Safdie that’s generating buzz both for its gripping story and a standout lead performance from Robert Pattinson. Some might consider Lopatin’s win as an upset, as he was up against frequent Paul Thomas Anderson collaborator (and, um, Radiohead lead guitarist) Jonny Greenwood. Lopatin also beat out Jed Kurzel and Ibrahim Maalouf. Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, whose first film score was also on display at the festival, was apparently not in contention.

(Read: The Infinite Loop of Molting History: A Conversation with Oneohtrix Point Never)

Good Time arrives in theaters on August 11th. Watch its trailer below, which features a collaborative song between Lopatin and Iggy Pop. “I had a ball doing that,” Pop told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “It was challenging musically, but not unlike that guy that’s singing in that stuff with Jamie and Bobby and Steve.”