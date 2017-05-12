On Wednesday night, Paramore took the stage at Nashville’s Exit/In for their first live performance behind After Laughter. Beyond showcasing tracks from the new album, Hayley Williams also led her band in covering The Strokes’ “Someday”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Setlist:
Hard Times
That’s What You Get
Brick by Boring Brick
Now
Never Let This Go
Still Into You
I Caught Myself
Hate to See Your Heart Break
Turn It Off
Decode
Ain’t It Fun
Playing God
Someday (The Strokes cover)
Misery Business
Encore:
Scooby’s in the Back (HalfNoise cover)
Told You So
Paramore are due back on stage next weekend to play KROQ’s Weenie Roast Y Fiesta. See the band’s full upcoming tour schedule below.
Paramore 2017 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Carson, CA @ KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
06/16 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
06/24 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
06/25 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
06/27 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex
06/29 – Wien, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/30 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
07/05 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
07/09 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock
07/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
07/14 – Tonsberg, NO @ Slottsfjell Festival
07/21 – Centre Hall, PA @ Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival
07/28 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Events & Convention Center
07/29 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair
08/12 – Billings, MT @ Montanafair
08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair 2017
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest