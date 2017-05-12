On Wednesday night, Paramore took the stage at Nashville’s Exit/In for their first live performance behind After Laughter. Beyond showcasing tracks from the new album, Hayley Williams also led her band in covering The Strokes’ “Someday”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Setlist:

Hard Times

That’s What You Get

Brick by Boring Brick

Now

Never Let This Go

Still Into You

I Caught Myself

Hate to See Your Heart Break

Turn It Off

Decode

Ain’t It Fun

Playing God

Someday (The Strokes cover)

Misery Business

Encore:

Scooby’s in the Back (HalfNoise cover)

Told You So

Hard Times

Paramore are due back on stage next weekend to play KROQ’s Weenie Roast Y Fiesta. See the band’s full upcoming tour schedule below.

Paramore 2017 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Carson, CA @ KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

06/16 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

06/24 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

06/25 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

06/27 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex

06/29 – Wien, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/30 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/05 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People

07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

07/09 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock

07/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

07/14 – Tonsberg, NO @ Slottsfjell Festival

07/21 – Centre Hall, PA @ Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival

07/28 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Events & Convention Center

07/29 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair

08/12 – Billings, MT @ Montanafair

08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair 2017

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest