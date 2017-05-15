Paramore expand 2017 North American tour schedule

At their tour kickoff in Nashville last week, Paramore surprised fans with a cover of The Strokes’ “Someday”. Well, it looks like there will be even more chances for unexpected treats later this fall, as the pop punk outfit have expanded their schedule in support of their latest LP, After Laughter.
The new dates are set for September and October, beginning with a three-show stretch in Florida. After that trio of gigs, the band will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they’ll be joined by Best Coast for the rest of the trek.
In addition to the expanded schedule, Paramore have revealed the dates for the third incarnation of their PARAHOY! cruise festival. The ship will sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas from April 6th through 10th next year. A lineup is still forthcoming, but you can find more information at PARAHOY.com.
Paramore 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Carson, CA @ KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
06/16 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
06/24 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
06/25 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
06/27 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex
06/29 – Wien, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/30 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
07/05 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
07/09 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock
07/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
07/14 – Tonsberg, NO @ Slottsfjell Festival
07/21 – Centre Hall, PA @ Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival
07/28 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Events & Convention Center
07/29 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair
08/12 – Billings, MT @ Montanafair
08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair 2017
09/06– Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
09/08 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
09/09 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium *
09/13 – Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor Theater *
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre *
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre *
09/21 – Denver, CO @ BellCo Theatre *
09/22 – Orem, UT @ Utah Valley University Events Center *
09/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre *
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater *
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre *
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land *
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie *
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater *
10/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
10/07 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House *
10/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center *
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre *
10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
10/15 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre *
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
04/06-10 – Miami, FL @ PARAHOY! Deep Search
* = w/ Best Coast
Revisit Paramore’s video for “Told You So” below.