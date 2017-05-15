Paramore expand 2017 North American tour schedule

At their tour kickoff in Nashville last week, Paramore surprised fans with a cover of The Strokes’ “Someday”. Well, it looks like there will be even more chances for unexpected treats later this fall, as the pop punk outfit have expanded their schedule in support of their latest LP, After Laughter.

The new dates are set for September and October, beginning with a three-show stretch in Florida. After that trio of gigs, the band will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they’ll be joined by Best Coast for the rest of the trek.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Summer 2017)

In addition to the expanded schedule, Paramore have revealed the dates for the third incarnation of their PARAHOY! cruise festival. The ship will sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas from April 6th through 10th next year. A lineup is still forthcoming, but you can find more information at PARAHOY.com.

Paramore 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Carson, CA @ KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

06/16 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

06/24 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

06/25 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

06/27 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex

06/29 – Wien, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/30 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/05 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People

07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

07/09 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock

07/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

07/14 – Tonsberg, NO @ Slottsfjell Festival

07/21 – Centre Hall, PA @ Karoondinha Music and Arts Festival

07/28 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Events & Convention Center

07/29 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair

08/12 – Billings, MT @ Montanafair

08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair 2017

09/06– Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

09/08 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

09/09 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium *

09/13 – Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor Theater *

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre *

09/21 – Denver, CO @ BellCo Theatre *

09/22 – Orem, UT @ Utah Valley University Events Center *

09/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre *

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater *

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre *

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land *

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie *

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater *

10/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

10/07 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House *

10/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center *

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre *

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

10/15 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre *

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/06-10 – Miami, FL @ PARAHOY! Deep Search

* = w/ Best Coast

Revisit Paramore’s video for “Told You So” below.