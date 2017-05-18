Menu
Paramore perform “Ain’t It Fun” and “Hard Times” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — watch

The pop-punk heroes continue to promote their latest LP, After Laughter

on May 18, 2017, 11:15am
Paramore’s always thrived onstage. It’s why we put them on our list of the year’s most anticipated summer tours. Well, the good news is that they just expanded their North American tour schedule in support of their solid new album, After Laughter, and are prepping for it with a stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Clad in the colored jumpsuits from the album’s promo materials, the band gives a spirited performance of album standouts “Hard Times” and “Ain’t it Fun”. Hayley Williams commands the crowd with aplomb, the daylight washing over the outdoor stage adding an extra bit of vibrancy to the proceedings. Watch both performances below.

After Laughter is out now via Atlantic/Fueled By Ramen.

