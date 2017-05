Paramore returned earlier this month with their fifth studio album, After Laughter, which they promoted with a two-song performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Last night, they were back on late night, this time on the Late Late Show with James Corden. With each member dressed head to toe in red, they ran through a lively rendition of “Told You So”. Catch the replay above.

Starting in June, Paramore will embark on an extensive world tour in support of After Laughter.