Paramore release new album After Laughter: Stream/download

Paramore return today with their new album, After Laughter. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it in its entirety down below.

After Laughter serves as the band’s fifth full-length overall and the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled LP, which spawned the Grammy-winning hit “Ain’t It Fun”. It was recorded in Nashville’s famed RCA Studio B and co-produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (who worked on Paramore) and the group’s own guitarist Taylor York.

(Read: The Top 100 Pop Punk Bands)

In a recent interview with the New York Times, singer Hayley Williams revealed that she didn’t think Paramore would ever release a new album after 2013. “You can run on the fumes of being a teenager for as long as you want, but eventually life hits you really hard,” she explained, referencing the trio’s tumultuous lineup changes over the last few years.

“I didn’t even know if we were going to make another record. There was a moment when I didn’t even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don’t know how we’re going to do it.” Not only have they done it, but Paramore are also set to bring their latest LP on the road for one of the most anticipated tours of the summer.

After Laughter Artwork:

After Laughter Tracklist:

01. Hard Times

02. Rose-Colored Boy

03. Told You So

04. Forgiveness

05. Fake Happy

06. 26

07. Pool

08. Grudges

09. Caught in the Middle

10. Idle Worship

11. No Friend

12. Tell Me How