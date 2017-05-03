Despite the Grammy-worthy success of “Ain’t It Fun”, Paramore believed their self-titled album would be their last. “You can run on the fumes of being a teenager for as long as you want, but eventually life hits you really hard,” singer Hayley Williams recently told the New York Times, referencing the band’s lineup drama of the past. “I didn’t even know if we were going to make another record. There was a moment when I didn’t even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

(Read: The Top 100 Pop Punk Bands)

As we now know, Paramore would push on and pull things together, and are now gearing up to release a follow-up record called After Laughter on May 12th. Williams & the crew teased the LP with lead single “Hard Times” (and its neon video!) a few weeks back. Today, they’ve unboxed a second offering in “Told You So”, which features some nifty guitar and bass work. Check it out below via its official music video and watch as the band — French-ified with red berets — cruise around in a car.

“Told You So” Artwork:

After Laughter Tracklist:

01. Hard Times

02. Rose-Colored Boy

03. Told You So

04. Forgiveness

05. Fake Happy

06. 26

07. Pool

08. Grudges

09. Caught in the Middle

10. Idle Worship

11. No Friend

12. Tell Me How